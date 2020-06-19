Football
Tottenham vs Manchester United: Mourinho eyes revenge against ex-employers

By
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho is up against his former employers who sacked him in December, 2018.

Bengaluru, June 19: Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is hoping to exact revenge on former employers Manchester United, while Liverpool aim to move within one win of the title as the Premier League's return kicks up a gear across a four-day weekend of action.

The much-hyped Tottenham vs Manchester United match kicks off on Friday, June 19, at 8.15 pm local time.

For Indian audience, the match starts on Saturday, June 20, at 12.45 am IST and will be show live on Star Sports Select Channel.

When the two sides met in December, Marcus Rashford netted a double as United earned a 2-1 win at home in what was Mourinho's return to Old Trafford.

Mourinho suffers loss on Old Trafford return

The top flight of English football got its first taste of empty stands and strict hygiene protocols post the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as Aston Villa's goalless draw with Sheffield United and Manchester City's 3-0 victory over Arsenal restarted the campaign.

Manchester City 3-0 Arsenal: Sterling, De Bruyne benefit from David Luiz's nightmare

Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United: Smith's men claim precious point after Nyland let-off

Despite the muted atmosphere, there remains plenty to play for at both ends of the table with the clash between Tottenham and United pivotal in the battle for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Fixtures | Results | Points Table

Both sit outside the top four with nine games remaining. However, United's position in fifth could be good enough to secure a return to the Champions League if Manchester City's appeal against a two-season ban from European competition is unsuccessful.

Spurs could prove to be the biggest winners of the three-month lockdown.

Before the break, Mourinho claimed he could not wait for the season to finish as injuries to Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min, Moussa Sissoko and Steven Bergwijn appeared to have ended their campaigns.

Mourinho: Spurs can't compete with big spenders in transfer market

All four are now fit again and victory would lift Tottenham to within one point of the club that sacked Mourinho in December 2018.

United were the form side in the league prior to the lockdown. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are unbeaten in 11 games but also benefited from the break as Rashford and Paul Pogba return from long-term injuries.

Liverpool raring to go

City's victory over Arsenal means Liverpool cannot seal a first league title in 30 years against Everton on Sunday (June 21), much to the blue side of Merseyside's relief.

Jurgen Klopp's men are just two wins away from the historic feat and victory at Goodison Park will allow them the chance to win the league on home soil when Crystal Palace visit Anfield on Wednesday (June 24).

The earliest Liverpool could now be crowned champions is on Monday (June 22) should the Reds win and City lose at home to Burnley.

Liverpool should start work on Klopp statue when Premier League title is secure

At the other end of the table, Norwich, Villa and Bournemouth sit in the relegation zone, but just three points separate second-bottom Villa from Brighton in 15th.

Rock-bottom Norwich can ramp up the pressure on those above them even more should they close to within three points of safety in the first match of the weekend against Southampton.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 15:45 [IST]
