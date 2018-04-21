Tottenham want Manchester United loanee Sam Johnstone as back up for Hugo Lloris

Bengaluru, April 21: Tottenham Hotspur are ready to approach Manchester United academy goalkeeper Sam Johnstone over a summer move to replace ageing Michel Vorm, who could leave to look for first-team football next season.
Johnstone has been at United since his childhood but has never got a break with the senior Old Trafford squad. He has had 10 loan spells at seven different clubs during his 15 years at the club and was loaned out again by Jose Mourinho this season as he was way behind David de Gea, Sergio Romero and highly-rated 21-year-old Joel Pereira in the pecking order at United.
We are very interested in signing goalkeeper Sam Johnstone this summer, but a deal for him relies on Aston Villa failing to get promoted and Man Utd being happy to let the 25 year old leave again. #WHUFC #COYI pic.twitter.com/iz8dWjb3Fc— West Ham News/Views (@WHUFC_News_6) April 19, 2018
Like last year, Steve Bruce's Villa again got hold of him in the summer for the full season and the English keeper has proved to be one of the best goalkeepers at the Championship since then.
Villa are currently fourth on the Championship table and are likely to make it to the playoff spot, which could give them a berth as the third team to get promoted to the Premier League.
And according to rumours, Johnstone will move permanently to Villa Park, should Steve Bruce's side finally made it to Premier League.
Sam Johnstone: What can i say, joint second most cleen sheets in the league this season, has saved us only multiple occasions 100% need to get him on a permanent at the end of the season pic.twitter.com/GPBLDxluIU— David🇬🇧 (@SxperGrealish) April 21, 2018
But joining the race now, Spurs have reportedly enquired about the player and as per reports, they will approach Johnstone to move to the capital as Hugo Lloris' back-up.
Spurs' second choice, Vorm, has been an understudy to Lloris during his four-year stay at Spurs after joining them from Swansea.
The Dutchman is out of contract in the summer and can leave without a fee if no extension is agreed. And as per reports, the 34-year-old has not held talks regarding his future and is understood to be keen on being No 1 again before his career comes to an end. This lead Spurs to look out for a cheap alternative in the market, which has directed them to the United ace.
#AVFC 0-0 #CardiffCity – 60mins...— Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) April 10, 2018
Sam Johnstone is forced into another magnificent save, this time with his foot from Zohore. Jonathan Kodjia replaces Albert Adomah for his fourth appearance since returning from injury. Go on, Jimmy! #PartOfThePride pic.twitter.com/ZWrCPMbtNH
Johnstone is also out of contract this year and will be able to leave the Red Devils on a free transfer in the summer. However, United do have the option to extend his deal for another year and they are likely to trigger an extension to sell the keeper instead of losing him for free.
After the extension, the 25-year-old English keeper reportedly will command a fee as low as £5million. Johnstone has made 43 appearances in the Championship for Villa this season and has kept 18 clean sheets.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.