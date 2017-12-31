Tottenham want Manchester United target Malcom

Bengaluru, December 31: Tottenham are reportedly chasing Bordeaux wonderkid Malcom but deny reports from Brazil that they have made a £31million bid for the winger.
The Samba sensation, 20, has emerged as one of the brightest talents in Europe following a series of stunning strikes in Ligue 1.
His form has seen the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Barcelona take a look at him often.
Now Brazilian media outlet UOL Esporte insist Spurs have made the first move, seeing their initial offer of £31million knocked back.
But Tottenham have denied that they have lodged a bid for the 20-year-old.
Any deal for Malcom would be a complicated one as there is plenty of conditions to be met.
In September, Bordeaux paid his former club Corinthians £4m for 15 per cent of his rights — and they have now increased in value by around £13m.
Malcom has been one of the star players in Ligue 1 this season even his team has struggledto get the results.
The Brazilian wizard has netted an impressive seven goals, which is just four fewer than Neymar, whilst also contributing four assists in 18 appearances — and that is despite Bordeaux languishing in 15th place in Ligue 1.
Malcom made headlines across the continent in early December with a sensational long-range strike against Dijon.
He was also part of the Brazil Under 20 side which reached the 2015 World Cup final.
Bordeaux are likely to accept a big offer for their star player but it is also reported that they will demand to get him back on loan for the second half of the season to stave off the threat of relegation.
It was reported that Manchester United are open to the idea to loan him back to Bordeaux. We have to wait and see what awaits for Malcom in January with a long list of suitors interested in his signature.