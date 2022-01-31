Transfer Deadline Day: When does January 2022 window close?

Bengaluru, January 31: The winter transfer window in January generally gives the clubs the chance to make alterations to their squads and register new players.
In Premier League, Newcastle United, under new Saudi Arabia owners, will be keen to ramp up their transfer plans on the deadline day.
Chris Wood has already signed for Newcastle in a reported £25million move from fellow relegation candidates Burnley.
Adama Traore has joined Barcelona on loan until the end of the season, despite the Wolves winger previously appearing close to signing for Tottenham.
Anthony Martial will play the remainder of the 2021-22 season on loan in La Liga with Sevilla after falling out of favour at Manchester United.
On the Transfer Deadline Day, Arsenal, who alreay lost Calum Chambers, will be keen to make some last-minute signings.
Aston Villa completed the permanent signing of Chambers with the defender, who can play as a full-back or centre-back, signing a deal that keeps him at Villa Park until the end of the 2024-25 season.
In Serie A, Dusan Vlahovic has been the big story in the transfer market with the Serbia international completing a much-hyped €70million switch from Fiorentina to rivals Juventus.
Meanwhile, Robin Gosens completed a move to Inter from Atalanta on loan with an obligation to buy for a reported €25million.
In Bundesliga, Erling Haaland is holding off on a decision on his club future to see if Barcelona can raise the required €360million to put together a package for the striker.
The 21-year-old is also under the radar of Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea .
While some clubs are content with what they have, a few others remain in the market and will become increasingly desperate as the deadline looms.
So, till what time can the deals be done and when does the winter window close?
The winter window closes at 11 PM GMT on Monday, January 31, in England (4.30 AM IST on February 1).
The window also closes on January 31 in other Europe's top league - Germany (Bundesliga), Spain (La Liga), Italy (Serie A) and France (Ligue 1).
(With inputs from Agencies)