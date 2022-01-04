Football
Transfer: Three clubs linked with Matthias Ginter

By

Bengaluru, Jan 4: Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter could be a busy man next summer following his announcement of leaving the Geman club in June.

The German centre-back will run down his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach, making him an attractive free agent. He joined Gladbach from rivals Borussia Dortmund in July 2017 and has since established himself as one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga. At the same time, he has also been a regular member of the German national side, making him a very viable and experienced defender.

Unsurprisingly his decision has alerted several top European sides who are now vouching for his signature. Considering his announcement, it is fair to say that the 27-year-old will not be departing the club in January. However, there's every bit of possibility of him penning down a pre-contract. If so, here is a list of three clubs that are linked with him so far:

1. Inter Milan

Inter Milan are reportedly actively working on bringing the German defender on a free transfer next summer. The club reportedly have already put forward an offer to the defender who is now considering it. Inter have apparently made an offer to the player that would see him earn €3 million per season as well as some bonuses. As per rumours, the Serie A side as of now are the front-runners in this chase however there are others as well.

2. Bayern Munich

The Bavarian side reportedly are also aware of the situation and are a big admirer of the defender. But it is understood that their interest in signing Ginter will depend on how the situation with Niklas Sule unfolds. The Bayern defender has entered the final six months of his deal at the club and the negotiation so far has not been so fruitful. So it is believed that if they can't tie Sule further, only then they will go for Ginter in summer. The Gladbach defender reportedly also prefers Bayern, however, it remains to be seen if he will wait for so long.

3. Barcelona

The Spanish giants are on a rebuilding phase and due to financial limitations are looking for bargain deals in the market. They are also reportedly one of the potential suitors of the German defender. Their interest is understandable, considering Gerard Pique performing in the twilight of his career while Samuel Umtiti is likely to be sold next. Getting Ginter on a free deal hence makes much sense, however, the rumours are still believed to be at an early stage.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 16:21 [IST]
