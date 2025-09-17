Who is Hiroshi Ibusuki? Know all about East Bengal's new Japanese striker

Football Trent Alexander-Arnold Faces Race To Recover For Liverpool Reunion After Hamstring Injury Trent Alexander-Arnold sustained a hamstring injury during Real Madrid's Champions League match. He is expected to miss up to six weeks but aims to return for the Liverpool match on November 4. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 23:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Real Madrid have announced that Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered a muscle injury in his left leg during their Champions League match against Marseille. The incident occurred at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, forcing him off the field after just five minutes. Dani Carvajal replaced him but was later sent off in the game.

The 26-year-old has played ten times for Madrid since joining, starting in eight matches and providing one assist. His absence is expected to last up to six weeks, impacting his availability for Xabi Alonso's team. He aims to return for a match against Liverpool on November 4 at Anfield, marking his first visit back since moving to LaLiga.

Alexander-Arnold's injury also affects his international commitments. He was not included in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for recent World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia. With this setback, he is likely to miss England's friendly against Wales and the World Cup qualifier in Latvia on October 14.

Real Madrid issued a statement confirming the diagnosis of a biceps femoris muscle injury following medical tests. They promised further updates on his condition as they become available.

This injury comes as a significant blow to both club and country, given Alexander-Arnold's contributions since joining Real Madrid. His performances have been closely watched, especially considering his summer transfer from Liverpool.

As fans await further news on his recovery timeline, both Real Madrid and England will need to adjust their strategies in his absence. His potential return against Liverpool adds an interesting narrative to the upcoming fixture at Anfield.