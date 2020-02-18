Alexander-Arnold thankful for Cafu praise, but unfazed about Ballon d'Or talk

Madrid, February 18: Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is unfazed about individual honours, but the full-back thanked Cafu after the Brazil great said he could win the Ballon d'Or.
Alexander-Arnold, 21, has played a key role in Liverpool's dominant season so far, leading Cafu to suggest the right-back can win a Ballon d'Or.
Speaking ahead of his side's Champions League last-16 first leg against Atletico Madrid, Alexander-Arnold was thankful, but added individual prizes were not a focus.
"Obviously massive praise from a legend of the game. It's something that I'm really thankful for and obviously I have to give thanks to him for them words," he told a news conference.
"I try to be the best player I can be. I think it's obviously a team game, so it's about the players I have around me. The players I have in training, the manager, the support I have all around me that enables me to be as good as I can be.
"Accolades may or may not come in the future, it doesn't really faze me as much as maybe it does other players."
The Ballon d'Or has traditionally been won by attacking players, something Cafu suggested needed to change.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also praised Alexander-Arnold, who has scored two goals and provided 12 assists in 35 games this season.
"Any football experts in? Did Cafu win the Ballon d'Or? So, he thinks obviously a right-back should win the Ballon d'Or?" he said.
"I couldn't love Trent Alexander-Arnold more. I admire his skills, he's a wonderful boy, character all that stuff. But it's a very positive message from Cafu.
"Yes, he has big potential. If he will win the Ballon d'Or I have no idea. Thank you Cafu for being a really nice fella, obviously."