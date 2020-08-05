Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tuchel offers Mbappe update ahead of PSG-Atalanta Champions League tie

By Peter Hanson
Mbappecropped

Paris, Aug 5: Kylian Mbappe will meet with Paris Saint Germain's medical team before a decision is made on whether he will be on the bench to face Atalanta in the Champions League, says Thomas Tuchel.

The France superstar suffered a serious ankle sprain in PSG's 1-0 Coupe de France final victory over Saint-Etienne last month and scans ruled him out for around three weeks, seemingly confirming his absence against Atalanta.

Head coach Tuchel later said Mbappe needs "a miracle" to play in the quarter-final, which will take place in Lisbon next Wednesday, while the World Cup winner sat out the Coupe de la Ligue final versus Lyon.

Tuchel was again asked about Mbappe's availability prior to PSG's friendly against Sochaux on Wednesday and was unable to provide a definitive answer when asked if he will feature against the Serie A side.

"For Mbappe, I have no idea," he told beIN SPORTS.

"He works hard, but he's short, super short. We will see on Saturday with the doctor whether it is possible that he is on the bench against Atalanta."

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 23:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 5, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue