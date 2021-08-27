Football
Tuchel wins UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award after Champions League glory with Chelsea

By Joe Wright
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel

London, August 27: Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel won the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award for 2020-21.

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss, who took over from Frank Lampard in January, led the Blues to Champions League glory in May after a brilliant few months in charge.

Chelsea won the competition for the second time in their history, beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final, before going on to lift the UEFA Super Cup this month after overcoming Villarreal on penalties.

Tuchel, who took PSG to the final in 2019-20, became the first coach to reach successive finals in the men's competition.

He also led Chelsea to the FA Cup final, where they lost 1-0 to Leicester City, and a fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

Tuchel beat Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Italy coach Roberto Mancini to the award, which was won by Hansi Flick in 2019-20.

Midfielder Jorginho had earlier won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year prize after playing a pivotal role in Chelsea's success and Italy's Euro 2020 triumph.

Two other Chelsea players – Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante – were also successful on Thursday, winning the prizes for the best goalkeeper and best midfielder in last season's competition.

Story first published: Friday, August 27, 2021, 0:20 [IST]
