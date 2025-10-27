Football Igor Tudor Remains Committed Amid Juventus' Struggles Following Lazio Defeat Igor Tudor will not seek assurances from Juventus regarding his position after a disappointing defeat to Lazio. The team is winless in eight matches and struggling to score, highlighting the urgency for improvement. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 5:05 [IST]

Igor Tudor is not seeking job security assurances from Juventus despite acknowledging his team's struggles following a 1-0 loss to Lazio. Toma Basic's deflected goal in the ninth minute at Stadio Olimpico sealed Juve's defeat, leaving them winless in their last eight matches across all competitions. This poor run includes five Serie A games without a victory, placing them eighth in the table.

The Bianconeri have failed to score in four consecutive matches for the first time since early 1991 under Luigi Maifredi. This slump has sparked speculation about Tudor's future in Turin. "We're in a very bad moment," Tudor admitted post-match. He emphasized the importance of unity and finding solutions, noting their inability to capitalize on chances despite having double the expected goals (xG) compared to Lazio.

Juventus had an xG of 1.42 against Lazio's 0.77, managing to hit the target with five out of 14 shots. Their upcoming fixtures include Udinese on Wednesday, followed by Cremonese, Torino, Fiorentina, and Cagliari. Despite these matches appearing easier on paper, Tudor remains cautious. "For us, they are all difficult games," he stated, highlighting past struggles even against lower-ranked teams.

Lazio are now just one point behind Juventus after overcoming a challenging period marked by injuries. Coach Maurizio Sarri expressed satisfaction with his team's performance during this phase. "We have taken eight points from four games while facing Atalanta and Juventus," Sarri said. He praised his players' character and the moments of good football they displayed.

Tudor dismissed questions about needing public support from Juventus' management, calling it irrelevant at this time. "It's a useless question right now; it doesn't matter," he remarked when asked about seeking backing from the club hierarchy.

Sarri also expressed happiness for both his players and fans as they begin to see positive results after months of difficulties. "I am happy for the boys and for our fans that we are finally starting to give them some satisfaction after a difficult period that began months ago," he added.

Despite Juventus' recent setbacks, Tudor remains focused on improving team performance rather than external validation or guarantees about his position at the club.