Anthony Elanga: Two European Clubs Lurking for the Manchester United oungster

Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga is attracting a lot of interest this January.
If some of the reports are to be believed there are chances of him shifting sides before the window slams shut. The 20-year-old has struggled for game time this season after his breakthrough season last campaign.
The Swedish attacker has started just seven games under Erik ten Hag this season compared to 20 outings last season that he received under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.
With Antony's arrival from Ajax and Alejandro Garnacho's emergence in the first team, Elanga has seen his chances in the first team getting limited. There is also Jadon Sancho waiting in the line is looking to bounce back from a difficult period in his career which could signify more limited chances for Elanga. As a result, it is understood that several clubs have started circling around him to acquire a deal, even on a temporary basis.
Everton were rumoured to be a strong contender to get him with Frank Lampard pushing for a move. However, ever since the sacking of the former Chelsea manager, that rumour mill has stopped.