Two La Liga sides showing interest in Barcelona starlet Oscar Mingueza - Should he leave Camp Nou?

Bengaluru, March 16: Barcelona are eyeing a major defensive overhaul in the summer and it could lead a number of current first-team players seeking a move elsewhere next summer.

According to the latest reports, academy starlet Oscar Mingueza is reportedly one of the players who are looking for a new side next summer.

The Spanish side are looking to sign at least two defenders next with two Chelsea stars, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta linked with a Bosman move. On the other hand, Xavi has indicated Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia are the core members in the backline, suggesting the 22-year-old may have to settle for a sporadic role in the side if he stays.

The defender apparently are happy to move away for regular game-time while Barcelona are happy to let him leave for a fair amount. As per rumours, two La Liga sides Valencia and Real Betis have already shown interest in him, while a couple of sides could too join them in the race.

Should he leave Camp Nou next summer?

The La Masia product after making his debut only last season has proven to be a dependable squad option for Barcelona, featuring 61 times for the Blaugrana while chipping in with two goals and five assists in the process.

He has played as a centre-back as well as a right-back whenever required. Considering his versatility and young age, the possible interest in him is quite unsurprising.

At 22-years of age, the player needs to play more often at this stage and signing for any of the above mentioned could hand him that opportunity. The interest from Real Betis comes in the wake of the concern surrounding the futures of several ageing defenders.

Valencia on the other hand also are looking to poach young talents to revamp the squad further. Therefore, any of the sides could hand Mingueza more regular minutes which should be sensible for his growth at this stage.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 16:40 [IST]
