Two La Liga sides showing interest in Barcelona starlet Oscar Mingueza - Should he leave Camp Nou?

Bengaluru, March 16: Barcelona are eyeing a major defensive overhaul in the summer and it could lead a number of current first-team players seeking a move elsewhere next summer.
According
to
the
latest
reports,
academy
starlet
Oscar
Mingueza
is
reportedly
one
of
the
players
who
are
looking
for
a
new
side
next
summer.
The Spanish side are looking to sign at least two defenders next with two Chelsea stars, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta linked with a Bosman move. On the other hand, Xavi has indicated Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia are the core members in the backline, suggesting the 22-year-old may have to settle for a sporadic role in the side if he stays.
The defender apparently are happy to move away for regular game-time while Barcelona are happy to let him leave for a fair amount. As per rumours, two La Liga sides Valencia and Real Betis have already shown interest in him, while a couple of sides could too join them in the race.
Should he leave Camp Nou next summer?
The La Masia product after making his debut only last season has proven to be a dependable squad option for Barcelona, featuring 61 times for the Blaugrana while chipping in with two goals and five assists in the process.
He
has
played
as
a
centre-back
as
well
as
a
right-back
whenever
required.
Considering
his
versatility
and
young
age,
the
possible
interest
in
him
is
quite
unsurprising.
At 22-years of age, the player needs to play more often at this stage and signing for any of the above mentioned could hand him that opportunity. The interest from Real Betis comes in the wake of the concern surrounding the futures of several ageing defenders.
Valencia on the other hand also are looking to poach young talents to revamp the squad further. Therefore, any of the sides could hand Mingueza more regular minutes which should be sensible for his growth at this stage.