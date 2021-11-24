Two Premier League giants eyeing Sparta Prague wonderkid Adam Hlozek

Bengaluru, Nov. 24: The transfer race for Sparta Prague's wonderkid Adam Hlozek could gather pace this January as according to reports, both West Ham United and Liverpool may be pushing for a move.
The
young
striker
has
been
watched
by
pretty
much
every
top
European
club
over
the
past
few
years.
West
Ham
United
worked
tirelessly
last
summer
to
try
and
snap
Hlozek,
however,
the
deal
did
not
materialise.
They
are
now
likely
to
renew
their
interest
in
January
but
according
to
rumours,
Liverpool
too
have
joined
them
in
the
race.
Adam Hlozek's career so far
Even though he just turned 19 this year, the youngest player in Sparta Prague's history is already a veteran of 100 senior matches and being linked with a lucrative summer switch. Prague's academy starlet has so far scored four goals and assisted eight more in 21 appearances for the club this season, which speaks the volume about his talent.
Player Profile
The youngster is right-footed and comfortable technically. He is not a typical centre-forward and mostly plays as a supporting striker or inside forward. He has quick decision making and grasps what he’s going to do before he receives the ball. He’s very calm on the ball and in the final third which is why he is a composed finisher as well. The 6'1 attacker also throws his body around when needed although he still needs to improve further in the air.
Transfer link
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will both depart early next year for the Africa Cup of Nations, making the Reds short of options up top. Therefore they are looking to sign someone in January. Considering Jurgen Klopp's nurturing of youngsters, Hlozek perfectly fits the bill while it is believed that he could available for only £15m. But in the long run, he may find it tough to break into the first team, replacing star-studded options.
In comparison, at West Ham, he could see first-team opportunities more as the Hammers are short of options at the front. Michael Antonio is David Moyes's only recognized striker and Hlozek could be involved much more in the first-team set-up. West Ham have enjoyed success in their previous raids on the Czech talents for Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal. Now whether they could get another, remains to be seen.