Two Premier League giants eyeing Sparta Prague wonderkid Adam Hlozek

By

Bengaluru, Nov. 24: The transfer race for Sparta Prague's wonderkid Adam Hlozek could gather pace this January as according to reports, both West Ham United and Liverpool may be pushing for a move.

The young striker has been watched by pretty much every top European club over the past few years. West Ham United worked tirelessly last summer to try and snap Hlozek, however, the deal did not materialise. They are now likely to renew their interest in January but according to rumours, Liverpool too have joined them in the race.

Adam Hlozek's career so far

Even though he just turned 19 this year, the youngest player in Sparta Prague's history is already a veteran of 100 senior matches and being linked with a lucrative summer switch. Prague's academy starlet has so far scored four goals and assisted eight more in 21 appearances for the club this season, which speaks the volume about his talent.

Player Profile

The youngster is right-footed and comfortable technically. He is not a typical centre-forward and mostly plays as a supporting striker or inside forward. He has quick decision making and grasps what he’s going to do before he receives the ball. He’s very calm on the ball and in the final third which is why he is a composed finisher as well. The 6'1 attacker also throws his body around when needed although he still needs to improve further in the air.

Transfer link

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will both depart early next year for the Africa Cup of Nations, making the Reds short of options up top. Therefore they are looking to sign someone in January. Considering Jurgen Klopp's nurturing of youngsters, Hlozek perfectly fits the bill while it is believed that he could available for only £15m. But in the long run, he may find it tough to break into the first team, replacing star-studded options.

In comparison, at West Ham, he could see first-team opportunities more as the Hammers are short of options at the front. Michael Antonio is David Moyes's only recognized striker and Hlozek could be involved much more in the first-team set-up. West Ham have enjoyed success in their previous raids on the Czech talents for Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal. Now whether they could get another, remains to be seen.

Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 16:09 [IST]
