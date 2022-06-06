UAE vs Australia, AFC 4th Round FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Date, Timing in IST, Head to Head, Possible Line Ups

United Arab Emirates (UAE) will face Australia in the AFC Fourth Round for FIFA World Cup Qualification with the winners heading to the inter-confederation playoff for a ticket to Qatar 2022.
While UAE qualified for the AFC fourth round of World Cup qualifiers by finishing third behind Iran and South Korea in Group A of third round qualifiers, the Socceroos reached the stage by finishing third behind Saudi Arabia and Japan in Group B.
Australia just about managed to progress as they finished third just one point above Oman in the group stages of the third round. UAE also secured their spot following a 1-0 victory over South Korea on the final matchday.
The two sides will battle on Tuesday (June 7) for a chance to face South American side Peru in the AFC-CONMEBOL playoff match a week later. The winner of the inter-confederation play-off will then join reigning world champions France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D of World Cup finals.
Now, let's take a look at the date, timing, venue, head-to-head, squads, line ups and form of the sides ahead of the match:
When and where is the UAE vs Australia, AFC 4th Round World Cup Qualifier taking place?
The match is scheduled to kick off at 9 PM Local Time on Tuesday (June 7) at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Due to time difference in India, the kick off time will be 11:30 PM IST on June 7.
When and where is the AFC-CONMEBOL inter-confederation play-off taking place?
The winner of the AFC qualifier will face Peru in the inter-confederation play-off at 9 PM Local Time on June 13 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Due to time difference in India, the kick off time will be 11:30 PM IST on June 13.
UAE vs Australia Head to Head
The two sides have met six times so far across competitions, including two friendly games and two matches in FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification rounds.
Australia have had the better record in the fixture, having won three including the two world cup qualifiers and Asian Cup 2015 semis, while UAE have just one win that came in the AFC Asian Cup 2019. Two friendlies have ended in 0-0 draws.
|Year
|Tournament
|Round
|Result
|2011
|Friendly
|Friendly
|Australia 0-0 UAE
|2014
|Friendly
|Friendly
|Australia 0-0 UAE
|2015
|Asian Cup
|Semifinal
|Australia 2-0 UAE
|2016
|World Cup Qualification
|3rd Round Group Stage
|Australia 1-0 UAE
|2017
|World Cup Qualification
|3rd Round Group Stage
|Australia 2-0 UAE
|2019
|AFC Asian Cup
|Quarterfinals
|UAE 1-0 Australia
Australia and UAE Squads
Australia
Goalkeepers: Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC), Mathew Ryan (Real Sociedad), Danny Vokovic (NEC Nijmegen)
Defenders: Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew), Frank Karacic (Brescia Calcio), Kye Rowles (Central Coast Mariners), Bailey Wright (Sunderland), Aziz Behich (uncontracted), Jason Davidson (Melbourne Victory), Trent Sainsbury (uncontracted), Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian), Joel King (Odense Boldklub)
Midfielders: Denis Genreau (Toulouse FC), Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United), Ajdin Hrustic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Jackson Irvine (FC St. Pauli), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough FC), Aaron Mooy (Shanghai Port FC), Gianni Stensness (Viking FK), Kenny Dougall (Blackpool FC)
Forwards: Martin Boyle (Al-Faisaly FC), Nicholas D'Agostino (Melbourne Victory), Mitchell Duke (Fagiao Okayama), Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City), Awer Mabil (uncontracted), Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City), Adam Taggart (Cerezo Osaka), Marco Tilio (Melbourne City)
Australia Possible Line Up (4-3-3): Mathew Ryan; Aziz Behich, Trent Sainsbury, Milos Degenek, Frank Karacic; Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Ajdin Hrustic; Awer Mabil, Adam Taggart, Martin Boyle
UAE
Goalkeepers: Mohamed Al-Shamsi (Al Wahda), Fahad Al-Dhanhani (Baniyas), Khalid Eisa (Al Ain), Ali Khasif (Al Jazira)
Defenders: Walid Abbas (Shabab Al Ahli), Bandar Al-Ahbabi (Al Ain), Khalifa Al Hammadi (Al Jazira), Khalid Al-Hashemi (Baniyas), Mohammed Al-Attas (Al Jazira), Khaled Ibrahim (Sharjah), Abdulaziz Haikal (Shabab Al Ahli), Mohammed Marzooq (Shabab Al Ahli), Al Hassan Saleh (Sharjah)
Midfielders: Omar Abdulrahman (Shabab Al Ahli), Abdullah Al-Naqbi (Shabab Al Ahli), Tahnoon Al-Zaabi (Al Wahda), Abdulla Hamad (Al Wahda), Majed Hassan (Shabab Al Ahli), Khalil Ibrahim (Al Wahda), Yahia Nader (Al Ain), Abdullah Ramadan (Al Jazira), Majid Rashid (Sharjah), Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl)
Forwards: Sultan Adil Mohamed (Kalba), Yahya Al Ghassani (Shabab Al Ahli), Harib Al-Maazmi (Shabab Al Ahli), Caio Canedo (Al Ain), Ali Mabkhout (Al Jazira), Ali Saleh (Al Wasl), Sebastian Tagliabue (Al Nasr)
UAE Possible Line Up (4-3-3): Ali Khasif (GK); Walid Abbas, Fahd Al Dhanhani, Abdulaziz Heikal, Mohammed Marzouk; Ali Salmeen, Bandar Al-Ahbabi, Abdullah Ramadan; Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout.
Australia and UAE Form (Last 5 Matches)
Australia: 2 wins, 2 defeats and 1 draw
UAE: 2 wins and 3 defeats
|Australia Form
|UAE Form
|2-1 win vs Jordan
|1-0 win vs South Korea
|1-0 loss vs Saudi Arabia
|1-0 loss to Iraq
|2-0 loss vs Japan
|1-0 loss vs Iran
|2-2 draw vs Oman
|2-0 win vs Syria
|4-0 win vs Vietnam
|5-0 loss vs Qatar