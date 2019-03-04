UEFA brings the Champions League to India

Mumbai, March 4, 2019: UEFA is bringing the Champions League to India through an exclusive fan event hosted by its ambassador Luis Figo.
As part of a series of global fan initiatives, this event will offer a premium UEFA Champions League experience for Indian fans who will journey through the most iconic moments of the world's most prestigious club football tournament.
Taking place at Tote on the Turf on Friday (March 8), the evening will also feature an interactive "Best of the Best" quiz which will pit attendees against each other in the hopes of winning an unforgettable photo experience alongside the UEFA Champions League trophy and the Portuguese superstar himself.
Fans will be challenged to match Figo's answers through an interactive voting pad, and the fan with the fastest and most accurate response will be crowned the winner.
Talking about the event, Figo, the former Real Madrid star said: "It's a great honour to be able to bring the symbol of the UEFA Champions League to Mumbai. Fans in India are so knowledgeable and passionate about football and I'm excited to meet some of them and test their knowledge of this incredible competition."
"UEFA's decision to hold a UEFA Champions League global fan event in Mumbai was an easy one," said UEFA's director of marketing Guy-Laurent Epstein.
"Over 125 million fans globally follow the existing UEFA Champions League social media accounts and we want to be in a position to give football fans in India the opportunity to connect with this competition."
The exclusive evening will be hosted by Arpit Sharma and will include a set from local DJ Shireen and a series of engaging activations from UEFA Champions League partners Nissan, PepsiCo through their Lays and Pepsi brands, PlayStation and UEFA's Broadcast Partner in India, Sony Pictures Networks India.
