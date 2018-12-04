UEFA instructs FA to make major changes to Wembley before Euro 2020

London, Dec 4: UEFA have ordered the English Football Association to completely overhaul the Wembley pitch to make the fitting for Euro 2020. England is one of the countries to host the European competition and Wembley will play a major part in hosting various games.
The London based stadium has been a mainstay for hosting some of the top important matches of England's international football games. However, it has been also lent to Spurs for the past one-and-a-half year as their home stadium while it has also been used for NFL games and boxing stages.
Wembley pitch still a disaster thanks to the NFL. Spurs should start playing at field in better health. Like the AZTECA pic.twitter.com/EKzX0cSXdf— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) November 24, 2018
But the pitch has been heavily criticised by UEFA which looked out of the spread in the recent times. During Spurs' home games recently against Chelsea, the football pitch looked uneven at some areas while there was a lack of grass in the middle of the field.
UEFA, however, now have strictly ordered the FA to fix the problem either by relaying a new pitch or a complete overhaul which could cost them up to £3m to be ready to stage the Euro 2020 games, including the final and England’s Group matches.
UEFA Events chief executive Martin Kallen said: “Three months ago we would not have worried about it all.
“However, we met with the staff at Wembley after the recent Champions League games and they have said they will install a brand new pitch before the Euro 2020 finals.
“We are satisfied that their ground staff are doing everything they can it is just that they have hosted too many events in a short space of time.
“They are learning lessons and we are confident everything will be fine by the tournament.”
Wembley till now has been the home of Tottenham Hotspur for the last one year because of White Hart Lane's construction overhaul. However, they will move out again in January 2019, when their new stadium will be ready.
Pochettino's side also have hosted Champions league games in the stadium till now but for the first time, they will be permitted to switch back to White Hart Lane should they reach the Champions League knock-out stages, even though rules normally state you can only use one stadium in the same tournament.