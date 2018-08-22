Football

Ceferin nominated for second term as UEFA president

Nyon, August 22: Aleksandar Ceferin has been nominated to continue in the role of UEFA president for a second term.

The former head of the National Football Association of Slovenia (NZS), Ceferin succeeded Michel Platini in 2016, winning a vote against Michael van Praag of the Netherlands 42-13.

The deadline for nominations is November 7, with elections to be held in Rome on February 7.

"The current president of UEFA and former president of the NZS, Aleksandar Ceferin has been nominated by the NZS together with seven other European football federations for the second term in the position of President of UEFA," the NZS said in a statement published on its website.

"Eight football federations sent an official proposal to UEFA on Tuesday morning, according to the statute, that will be headed by Ceferin during the next term.

"Two years ago, when he first ran for President of UEFA, he was initially proposed by the football federations of Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark and Italy, and Iceland and the Faroe Islands this year. The official candidacy was then filed by Slovenia.

"The current mandate for Aleksandar Ceferin expires in February 2019."

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 7:00 [IST]
