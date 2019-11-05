Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Umtiti back, Dembele included in Barcelona squad to face Sparta Prague

By Rob Lancaster
Umtiti in Barcelona training

Barcelona, November 5: Samuel Umtiti could make just his second appearance of the season on Tuesday after the defender was included in Barcelona's Champions League squad to face Sparta Prague.

The France international received medical clearance to feature in the Champions League clash at Camp Nou after coming through a training session on the eve of the Group F fixture.

Umtiti has been dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of Barca's last three games.

The centre-back was also sidelined earlier in the 2019-20 season with a foot issue; his solitary outing so far came in a 3-0 away triumph over Eibar on September 19.

Ousmane Dembele is also named in the 18-man party. The forward was not involved in Saturday's shock 3-1 LaLiga loss to Levante, despite being available again after serving a two-game suspension.

Asked about Dembele's absence in a news conference on Monday, head coach Ernesto Valverde said that "everyone always has to earn their place" in the Barca team.

The Spanish champions sit top of a group that also includes Borussia Dortmund and Inter.

More CHAMPIONS LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 14 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 4:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 5, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue