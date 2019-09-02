Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Emery defends Xhaka display against Spurs despite 'very disappointing' penalty

By Opta
Granit Xhaka

London, September 2: Unai Emery insists Granit Xhaka played well for Arsenal against Tottenham even though he conceded a "very disappointing" penalty during the first half of Sunday's 2-2 derby draw.

The Switzerland midfielder lunged into a challenge on Son Heung-min and got nowhere near the ball, allowing Harry Kane to double the lead from the spot following Christian Eriksen's opener.

Xhaka was heavily criticised over the incident, even though Arsenal rallied in impressive style to fight back for a point through goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Emery, though, says there were more positive than negative aspects to the 26-year-old's performance.

"In 90 minutes, I am very proud of his work," said the former Valencia and Paris Saint-Germain boss. "Some mistakes we can have and I want to use to progress and improve. There are more positive things collectively, individually and also with Xhaka for me.

"The penalty is really one action that is very disappointing. He worked very well. He played very well. If we won the match, maybe we'd speak about the mistakes less."

Emery felt the Gunners deserved at least a share of the spoils for their second-half performance and was proud of the atmosphere created by the home fans as they chased a late winner.

"Obviously, after 2-0, we can be very proud of our response and the atmosphere we created and how our supporters pushed us after our goal to get the second goal and have chances to score the third," he said.

"The result... we deserved more. Their movement, the second half, we controlled better than the first. Tactically, the first goal is one mistake but because we played that action more with heart than head.

"We had two players trying to win the ball with Harry Kane - we needed one to cover. The second half, we did that work perfectly.

"With our supporters, we created a very good atmosphere. The game was amazing for football but, for us, it's not enough.

"Really, I am very proud of our work, our players, our supporters."

Arsenal are two points above Spurs in the Premier League table, having taken two wins, one draw and a defeat from their opening four matches of the season.

More UNAI EMERY News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, September 2, 2019, 2:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 2, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue