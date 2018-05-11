United considering Ferguson gesture of support

Kolkata, May 11: As they are set to take on Watford in the last game of the Premier League season on Sunday (May 13), Manchester United are planning to show support to legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
The 76-year-old Scotsman was admitted to Salford Royal Hospital for an operation last Saturday after having suffered a brain haemorrhage.
As per United sources, the surgery went well and the veteran manager is currently out of danger, though he is still in intensive care.
A statement from the club revealed that he is making progress in his recovery.
"Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient,” the statement read.
"His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery."
A host of well-wishers from all around the world have reached out to Ferguson and his family.
And now the United hierarchy too wants to express solidarity to Sir Alex in the last game of the 2018 season.
Ferguson won 38 trophies in a 26-year spell at United, including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns before retiring in 2013.
Since leaving the dugout, he has remained involved in football and currently serves as a director of football at Old Trafford.
