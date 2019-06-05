United edge closer to securing Bruno Fernandes’ signature

Bengaluru, June 5: Manchester United have piped down arch-rivals Manchester City to a number of signings in recent terms, notably with Alexis Sanchez and Fred - who have both flopped at Old Trafford.
However, it looks like United are again ready to beat Pep Guardiola's side to another deal this summer as reports in Portugal has suggested that United's latest offer for Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes has edged past City's proposal as they are now tempted to accept the transfer from the Red Devils.
Fernandes joined the Portuguese side only last year from Serie A but has been their star performer ever since. He was involved in 36 goals last term and this time certainly it's much better than the previous one.
The 24-year-old was involved in 50 goals this season in all competitions, making 18 assists and scoring 32 for the capital city club, helping the troubled side maintaining a third-place finish.
City and United both are said to be interested to snatch him this Summer however no one reportedly wants to match the release clause.
Fernandes reportedly has a release clause somewhere in the region of £90m which is certainly a big amount but with Sporting having financial struggles, they have been looking to let him go for a cheaper amount.
City have reportedly made a bid of €50m, also putting on the table the loan of a couple of their players. But as per latest rumours, United have outbid them with their latest offer which is rumoured to be a total of €80m, with €55m up front and other €25m in bonuses.
Fernandes has been used in a variety of roles across midfield and attacks this season, he has mostly operated as a no.10 or a creative central midfielder.
And United who certainly lack a creative output in the middle of the pitch could look into the Portuguese hotshot as big addition for next season and as a replacement of ageing Juan Mata.
If the Red Devils can pull this off, the 24-year-old would surely be a terrific signing to strengthen their midfield after a hugely impressive 2018/19 campaign.