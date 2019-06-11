Upcoming season set to be David Silva's last at Manchester City

Bengaluru, June 11: The upcoming season could be the last in the Premier League for David Silva as the Spaniard looks to return to his country, rejecting a new contract extension from the side.
The 33-year-old has just completed his ninth season at City and helped the club win the domestic treble. He still has a one year deal remaining on his contract but he will reportedly not renew it and rather would hope to join his boyhood side Las Palmas after the upcoming season.
Silva began his youth career on the island of San Fernando, a province of Las Palmas and while speaking recently again has revealed his dream of playing for his hometown club.
David Silva is set to get his Manchester City testimonial next year in what is set to be his last season at the club before he transfers to Las Palmas.— Superbia Proelia (@SuperbiaProeIia) June 8, 2019
He said: "I've always said that I've wanted to play for Las Palmas but when next season finishes I'll see. I'll consider what I have left to give, what I want to do and what will be best."
Silva joined City from Valencia shortly after Spain’s 2010 World Cup triumph and went on to help City to four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups during his time in Manchester.
He is closing in on 400 appearances for City in nine years at the club. He has scored 70 goals in 395 games in total.
He will certainly go down as one of England's greatest ever foreign signings and probably City's finest ever player.
However, before leaving the side, the Citizens reportedly are planning to provide him with a testimonial match to reward for his the service to the resurrection of the Premier league winners.
City also have just said goodbye to another legend of theirs, after captain Vincent Kompany left to take over as Anderlecht player-manager after leading them to a successful title defence.
The Belgian will return to Manchester for his own testimonial in September, which is expected to raise millions of pounds for the city’s homeless community.