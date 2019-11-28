Valencia 2-2 Chelsea: Three talking points of the game as the Blues salvaged a draw

Bengaluru, Nov. 28: Chelsea's future in Champions league is still entangled in uncertainty as the Blues only could manage to salvage a 2-2 draw against Valencia. It now leaves Chelsea requiring to beat Lille at home next month to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League.
The home side were certainly the better side in the overall 90 minutes but somehow their lack of finishing only handed them a mere draw. Valencia opened the scoring in 40th minute through Carlos Soler only for Mateo Kovacic to equalise for the visiting side just after a minute.
Early in the second half, Christian Pulisic put Chelsea ahead but in the 82nd minute that Daniel Wass equaliser ended the game all square.
Here are the three major talking points from the game:
Missed opportunities
Valencia missed at least four chances that can be called as open goals, alongside a penalty. Maxi Gomez missed a sitter in the first half and later went on to miss a couple more clear chances as well in the game. Skipper Parejo also missed from the spot, but a fair share of blame should be on star forward Rodrigo as well who had a chance to make it all right towards the end of the game only to miss it from inches at the dying minutes. Valencia deserved all the three points for their overall gameplay but lack of composure in front of goal surely cost them two valuable points.
Abraham injury fear
The Chelsea academy has been the focal point of the side getting all the necessary goals this season and his injury scare could now put Lampard into a big concern. The 22-year-old was stretchered off and was in tears when departing the field at half-time grasping his stomach following a hurdle with Ezequiel Garay. Now a lengthy spell on the sidelines would be a huge blow given his impressive form.
Kovacic scores his first goal
Abraham, Mount or Pulisic may get the limelight for their goalscoring form but arguably the foundation of this Chelsea side has been developed by the resurgence of Kovacic. The Croatian has arguably been the best player of the side so far and has been the link between stability at the back and driving the ball forward. The only thing that was missing from his game was scoring and the duck too was broken last night when he scored his first goal, striking right-footed into the corner from the edge of the box, making it to 1-1.