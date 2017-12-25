Valencia boss Marcelino Garcia Toral involved in car crash with wild boar

London, Dec 25: Valencia manager Marcelino Garcia Toral was engaged in a car crash on Sunday morning after he collided with a wild bear on his way to Valencia to Asturias for Christmas celebration.
The 52-year-old was making a trip back to his local place when the episode occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Marcelino was taken to hospital for a medical checkup but soon was cleared off everything. The Spanish boss was discharged from the hospital with no significant scar or injury.
Valencia said in a statement: "Marcelino Garcia Toral was involved in a car accident early this morning while travelling home to Asturias to spend the holidays with his family.
"It took place on a stretch of motorway between Logrono and Bilbao when a wild boar crossed the road and collided with his car. He was taken to the hospital but has already been given the all-clear."
Marcelino took control at Valencia at the start of the season after his resignation from Villarreal. The Spaniard reportedly left the job because of a contract dispute with the board and joined the sinking Valencia side after talks with owner Peter Lim with two years.
His arrival till now has turned out to be the masterstroke for the Spanish side who finished 12th last year and have been struggling for the last couple of years. The Los Che this year has been one point of time was just four point way from leaders Barcelona, mounting pressure for the La Liga title first time 10 years.
However, in the recent few weeks, their forms dipped in abruptly as they could win only twice in last five matches.
They missed the opportunity to complete the year in second place after an unexpected thrashing by his past club Villarreal last Saturday, failing to exploit Atletico Madrid's defeat to Espanyol the same week.
Los Che are currently third in the league with 11 points off from leaders Barcelona and will play their next match after the Christmas break in the Copa del Rey round of 16 on January 3, which will see them go to Las Palmas in the first of two legs.