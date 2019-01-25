Valencia vs Villarreal: The hidden regional rivalry in La Liga

Humbler origins
Villarreal, meanwhile, had humbler origins in Spain's semi-professional regional divisions, spending six decades in the lower tiers until they reached La Liga for the first time in 1998.
But success has come quick and fast since then, with the club going as far as reaching the Champions League semifinals in 2006.
Stiffer test
While the city of Valencia does of course have another La Liga team, with Levante first playing Valencia in the top flight in 1963 and establishing themselves in recent years as a top-flight regular, Villarreal have generally provided a stiffer test to Valencia in the league in recent years.
It has become one of the hardest-fought fixtures in the division, with both sides often challenging each other directly at the top end of the table.
Bigger neighbour
Although historically the 'bigger neighbour,' Valencia have found it very difficult at the Estadio de la Ceramica over the last decade.
They have won just once there in ten years, a 2-0 victory in January 2017 courtesy of local hero Carlos Soler's first league goal for the club.
Movement of players
Villarreal, meanwhile, have enjoyed their recent 60-kilometre trips south to Mestalla, having left with a win on each of their last three visits.
This rivalry has only been heightened by movement of players between the two sides.
Defensive mainstays
Villarreal's defensive mainstays Victor Ruiz and Jaume Costa both began their careers at Valencia's Mestalla youth side, while Russian international Denis Cheryshev is actually on loan at Valencia from Villarreal.
Valencia legends David Albelda and Carlos Marchena, key cogs in the 2004 La Liga title-winning side, also played for Villarreal during their careers.
Ferocious affair
2018-19's first meeting back in September was a typically tight and ferocious affair, with neither team giving an inch to their rivals.
This weekend should be no different, ensuring that La Liga's Derbi de la Comunitat is one you won't want to miss.