Football Van Dijk Encourages Young Star Ngumoha To Stay Humble After Dream Liverpool Debut Virgil van Dijk has urged Rio Ngumoha to stay humble after the young player scored a last-minute winner on his Liverpool debut against Newcastle. At just 16 years old, Ngumoha made history as the club's youngest goalscorer. Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

-myKhel Team

Liverpool's young talent, Rio Ngumoha, made a memorable Premier League debut by scoring a decisive goal against Newcastle United. The 16-year-old netted the winner in the 100th minute, just after coming on as a substitute. Virgil van Dijk praised Ngumoha's performance but advised him to remain grounded. "He has to work hard and stay humble but he has to enjoy it—you can't take these nights for granted," Van Dijk told Sky Sports.

Ngumoha's goal came after Liverpool had initially taken a 2-0 lead at St. James' Park. Anthony Gordon was sent off late in the first half, leaving Newcastle with ten men. Despite this disadvantage, Newcastle managed to level the score through Bruno Guimaraes and William Osula. However, Liverpool secured victory when Mohamed Salah set up Ngumoha for his remarkable finish.

At just shy of 17 years old, Ngumoha became Liverpool's youngest-ever goalscorer and the fourth-youngest in Premier League history. He follows James Vaughan, James Milner, and Wayne Rooney in this prestigious list. Remarkably, Ngumoha is only the second 16-year-old to score a winning goal in the league since Rooney did so for Everton against Arsenal in October 2002.

Despite their spirited comeback to equalise at 2-2, Newcastle might feel aggrieved by the result. Van Dijk acknowledged Liverpool's defensive lapses that allowed Newcastle back into the game. "We all know it's a difficult place to come," he said about playing at St. James' Park.

Liverpool faced pressure from Newcastle despite their numerical advantage following Gordon's red card. This match marked the first time since December 2001 that Liverpool conceded two goals while their opponents were down to ten men in the Premier League. Yet, they have managed to secure maximum points from both opening matches this season despite surrendering early leads.

The dismissal of Gordon was pivotal in shaping the game's outcome. Referee Simon Hooper showed him a red card after reviewing footage of his late challenge on Van Dijk via pitchside monitor consultation. Van Dijk commented on the incident: "I said to him [Gordon] if it's not a sending off, then I don't understand football."

Liverpool will look to build on this victory as they continue their campaign with confidence boosted by young talents like Ngumoha making significant contributions on big stages.