Victor Lindelof's fiancee accuses club of “disgusting” executive box prices

Bengaluru, September 24: The fiancee of Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, Maja Nilsson has hit out at the cost of corporate boxes at Old Trafford, depicting it as shocking.
The Swedish blogger followed his star football fiancee Lindelof to Manchester when he joined United from Portuguese club Benfica for nearly £31million this summer who is rumoured to be on a wage of around £120,000 per week.
However, the 23-year-old isn't ready to splash such huge amount of money on United VIP box, which cost between £24,000 and £81,600 a season to contract.
Lindelof has discovered things to be difficult in Manchester as the defender is yet to feature in a Premier League match till now and likewise looking at his fiances' latest blog, it also has emerged that the Swedish lady is not happy about the Costing system of the executive boxes at Old Trafford.
Corporate suites at United are available in between £24,000 and £82,000 a season and, in spite of Lindelof bringing home £120,000 per week, his fiancee has claimed that she is angry at the high value she has to pay to watch a match.
In her Swedish podcast, Livet På Läktaren (Life in the Stands), she said: "Here the players have the option to rent a box and I'm not even going to tell you for how much but a disgusting amount of money.
"And if you don't buy one you're considered to be a loser."
However, while criticising the price he also did mention the fabulous hospitality of the boxes and added: "But having a box is wonderful because you have your own waiter."
Lindelof has till now only featured in last week’s Champions League victory over Basel and again on Wednesday as Burton were beaten 4-1 at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup.
The defender could again feature in United's next Champions League match in Russia against CSKA Moscow in the midweek who is starting to settle in at United after a slow start to life at the club.