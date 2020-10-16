Moses leaves Chelsea again, joins Spartak Moscow on loan

London, October 16: Victor Moses has left Chelsea for another loan spell, joining Russian side Spartak Moscow for the 2020-21 season.
Moses, 29, last played for Premier League club Chelsea two years ago, and has since spent time on loan at Fenerbahce and Inter.
The former Nigeria international joined Chelsea from Wigan Athletic in 2012, but has been sent on loan repeatedly.
Moses' move to Spartak marks the sixth different club he has been loaned to by Chelsea, after Liverpool, Stoke City, West Ham, Fenerbahce and Inter.
Spartak, who are second to Zenit through 10 games of the Russian Premier League season, confirmed they had an option to buy Moses at the end of his loan spell.
"Spartak Moscow and Chelsea have agreed the transfer of Nigerian star Victor Moses to our club," they wrote on Twitter.
"The loan agreement with the 29-year-old midfielder is until the end of the season with the option to buy!"
Moses made 20 appearances in all competitions for Inter last season, including five in the Europa League as they reached the final before losing to Sevilla.