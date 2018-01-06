Vincent Kompany calls on Premier League teams to lower ticket prices

London, Jan 6: Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has asked the Premier League clubs to decrease the ticket price of the match day for fans to relish customary football liveliness.
The Manchester City skipper as of late finished a thesis on the subject for his MBA. And while Talking on the BBC's Wake Up To Money program, Kompany said that Premier League clubs should sense that their tremendous TV incomes are to a great extent signified on impressive matchday environment and they should utilize that upper hand to bring down the ticketing cost for the fans.
“You get better home advantage depending on the atmosphere that you can create within your facilities, and that is linked to the people who enter your stadiums,” said Kompany, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s 'Wake Up To Money’.
“The Premier League is generating two or three times the revenue of the other top five leagues in Europe, so at what point do you realise that your revenues are that big as a TV product, and the revenue from match-day tickets is only getting smaller?
“At what point do you decide we are actually now going to make sure if it is a TV product, it is the best product in the world? Meaning not just the best players, but the best atmosphere in the stadium; meaning the right people in the right place,” he added.
Not particularly did Kompany recommended that the Premier League brand is subject to a credible matchday encounter, he additionally said that there was a genuine money related appreciation and advantage in encouraging home favoured viewpoint for Premier League clubs as he claimed that an exciting home atmosphere boosts performances and results.
Kompany has been struggling with injury for last three seasons season. In the 2015-16 campaign, he only made 14 league appearances for City, and things got even worse in Pep's first season when he played just 11 times in the Premier League.
This season he also has only made nine appearances in all competitions in which he had to limp off the field twice because of injury issues. He last started in Manchester City's 1-0 win away at Newcastle, however, had to be hobbled off the pitch just after 11 minutes.