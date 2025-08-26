Virgil Van Dijk Relieved Following Liverpool's Hard-Fought Victory Against Newcastle United

Who Rio Ngumoha? Know all about 16-year-old Liverpool sensation who scored 100th minute winner on Premier League debut

Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 5:05 [IST]

Liverpool managed to secure a victory at St James' Park, much to Virgil van Dijk's relief. The match against Newcastle United was intense, partly due to the Alexander Isak transfer saga. Liverpool's £110 million bid for Isak was turned down, but the player is still keen on joining Anfield and is training separately from Newcastle.

Newcastle's fans were particularly vocal during the game, especially since Hugo Ekitike played for Liverpool after declining a move to Tyneside. Despite Anthony Gordon receiving a red card for a reckless challenge on Van Dijk, Newcastle managed to equalise from 2-0 down to 2-2. However, Rio Ngumoha scored in stoppage time, securing Liverpool's second win of the season.

Van Dijk acknowledged the charged atmosphere at St James' Park, saying, "We all know that there was a lot of oil on the fire." He noted that conceding two goals from set-pieces was disappointing but ultimately praised the team's performance. "It's a great three points," he added.

The red card incident involving Gordon was reviewed by VAR. Initially booked by Simon Hooper for his dangerous tackle on Van Dijk, it was later upgraded to a sending-off. Van Dijk commented, "Well, I said to him, 'if this is not sending off, then I don't understand football'."

Rio Ngumoha's goal made him one of the youngest scorers in Premier League history. At just 16 years old, he joins an elite group alongside James Vaughan and Wayne Rooney. Van Dijk expressed his happiness for Ngumoha: "I'm very, very pleased for Rio." He advised the young player to remain humble and continue working hard.

Van Dijk also praised Ngumoha's debut performance as part of an impressive attack. "It was a perfect attack," he remarked. He encouraged Ngumoha to enjoy such moments while reminding him of the importance of staying grounded and focused on future challenges.

The match highlighted Liverpool's resilience and ability to perform under pressure. Despite Newcastle's spirited comeback attempt and the intense atmosphere created by their fans, Liverpool emerged victorious thanks to Ngumoha's late goal.