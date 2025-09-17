Football Dusan Vlahovic Dismisses Transfer Speculation Following Champions League Heroics Against Borussia Dortmund Dusan Vlahovic has dismissed transfer speculation after his impressive performance for Juventus in the Champions League. He scored twice and assisted in a dramatic draw against Borussia Dortmund, emphasising his commitment to the team. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

Dusan Vlahovic has committed to giving his best for Juventus, brushing aside transfer rumours after a standout performance in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund. Juventus managed a thrilling 4-4 draw at Allianz Stadium, with all goals scored in the second half. Vlahovic, who was rumoured to leave Juve over the summer, came off the bench to score twice and assist Lloyd Kelly's equaliser in the 96th minute.

The Serbian international has netted six goals in his last nine Champions League matches. He became only the second substitute for Juventus to score twice in a single game in this competition since David Trezeguet did so against Celtic in October 2001. This season, Vlahovic has scored four goals across as many appearances, all as a substitute.

Vlahovic is willing to play any role that coach Igor Tudor assigns him, whether starting or coming off the bench. "It is up to the coach to choose who plays," Vlahovic told Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia. "I work hard every day in training and am ready to do what I am asked." He expressed contentment with his role and respects Tudor's decisions.

Despite being linked with AC Milan during the summer, Vlahovic remained at Juventus. He dismissed much of the transfer talk as inaccurate. "It has not been an easy time for me," he said. "There was talk every day, many things that I can say now 99% of which was nowhere close to reality."

Vlahovic joined Juventus from Fiorentina in 2022 and is out of contract at season's end. He has exceeded his expected goals (xG) by 2.7 this season, outperforming expectations significantly. The forward remains focused on proving himself daily and maintaining high standards.

Adapting to Criticism

Playing for one of the world's top clubs comes with pressure, but Vlahovic embraces it. "Naturally, there is criticism when a striker doesn't score goals," he acknowledged. He noted that he used to struggle more with criticism when younger but is now maturing and improving.

Vlahovic emphasised his determination to train harder than anyone else and be prepared when called upon. His hunger for success drives him to aim higher each game, even after scoring two goals and providing an assist against Dortmund.

The expectations at Juventus are immense, yet Vlahovic remains undeterred by them. His commitment to personal growth and team success underscores his dedication to both his career and club ambitions.