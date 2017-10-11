Football
Vrsaljko cleared of major injury

Posted By:
File Photo: Sime Vrsaljko
File Photo: Sime Vrsaljko

Madrid, October 11: Atletico Madrid have confirmed Sime Vrsaljko will not be out for an extended period, after suffering a hamstring scare on international duty.

Vrsaljko was forced off due to hamstring tightness on Monday (October 9) as Croatia held on for a 2-0 win over Ukraine.

Club doctors performed a spectroscopy upon his return to Spain, and a statement confirmed no significant muscular damage.

Only just coming off an anterior cruciate ligament injury, the 25-year-old asserted as much immediately following the match, saying his substitution was precautionary.

"It is not an injury," Vrsaljko said. "I just felt a discomfort in my hamstring and I think it was right for the team to bring on a fresher player, so that we were not weaker on the left side."

Having already gone with a different back four in each of the opening seven games this LaLiga season, Diego Simeone will likely rotate this Saturday against Barcelona.

Source: OPTA

Wednesday, October 11, 2017, 8:30 [IST]
