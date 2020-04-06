Football
Coronavirus in sport: Manchester City's Kyle Walker faces disciplinary action for breaking lockdown rules

By
Kyle Walker
Kyle Walker is in the eye of a storm.

Bengaluru, April 6: Manchester City's Kyle Walker faces disciplinary action from the Premier League club after a report in a British tabloid claimed he breached the country lockdown rules by hosting a party during the coronavirus pandemic.

British tabloid The Sun said the England international had also invited two call girls to the party at his Cheshire home last week.

It happened shortly before he had urged people on Twitter to follow government guidelines on social distancing.

The 29-year-old apologised for his actions in a statement to the tabloid, saying he had let down his family, friends, club, supporters and the public.

"Manchester City FC are aware of a story in a tabloid newspaper regarding the private life of Kyle Walker in relation to a breach of the UK lockdown and social distancing rules," City said in a statement released to British media.

"Footballers are global role models, and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the National Health Service and other key workers in fighting the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in any way we can.

"Kyle's actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts. We're disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle's swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days," the club statement added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

UEFA hasn't set any deadline
Story first published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 10:39 [IST]
