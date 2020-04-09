Coronavirus in sport: China's Wang Shuang set to rejoin team after being freed from Wuhan lockdown

Bengaluru, April 9: After being stranded at the epicentre of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wuhan for almost two months, China's women's national football team star Wang Shuang is set to reunite with her team-mates following the lifting of the 76-day lockdown.
The 25-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder was returning to her hometown in Wuhan on January 23, when the country decided to impose an unprecedented lockdown to combat the coronavirus epidemic.
The lockdown was finally lifted on Wednesday (April 8) as tens of thousands of people fled the city, where the dreaded virus was first identified.
Wang along with two of her team-mates -- Yao Wei and Lv Yueyun, -- who were also stuck in Wuhan -- have left for Suzhou to join the training camp of Chinese women's national football team.
Football: China's ex-PSG female star Wang Shuang freed from Wuhan coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/poZ339LyrK— The Straits Times (@STcom) April 9, 2020
However, before resuming training they have to be quarantined for 14 days, state news agenxy Xinhua reported.
The trio is expected to bolster the Chinese squad due to take on South Korea over two legs for Asia's final qualifying place at the Tokyo Olympics, which have been postponed for a year to 2021.
Wang, the undoubted star of the Chinese side, has won more than 100 caps. She spent a year in the French capital with the Qatar-owned PSG before returning to Chinese football in July last year.
Wang scored eight goals and contributed seven assists in 27 matches for PSG.
Wuhan-native Wang was last pictured in February, kicking a ball on a rooftop while on lockdown in the city of 11 million people as she attempted to keep up her fitness.
(With inputs from Agencies)