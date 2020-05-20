Football
Watford defender Adrian Mariappa tests positive for coronavirus

By
Watford defender Adrian Mariappa tests positive for coronavirus

Bengaluru, May 20: On Tuesday, the Premier League had revealed that six people from three clubs had tested positive for novel coronavirus. And following that, Watford stated that there were three positive coronavirus cases at the club. Later in the day it was announced that a Watford player had tested positive for the novel virus, which has brought the world to a standstill.

Despite strictly adhering to the social distancing guidelines, Watford defender Adrian Mariappa test positive for COVID 19. The defender had not shown any symptoms and the positive results came as a shock to the footballer.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Mariappa said, “Ever since I got my positive result back on Tuesday, I’ve been scratching my head to try to work out how I might have got coronavirus.

Having not shown any symptoms, the result came as a shock to the defender. Still wondering from where he got the virus, the 33-year-old told the Telegraph, “It was a big surprise because I haven’t really left the house, apart from some exercise and the odd walk with the kids. I’ve mainly just been homeschooling and keeping fit.”

The defender went on to add, “My lifestyle is very quiet, so I really don’t know how I got it. Like most people, we’ve been having some deliveries of food and things, so maybe that’s one way, and my partner has been to the supermarket a few times.”

As per the Premier League guidelines, the player will have to self-isolate for seven day.

With the Premier League aiming for a June restart, Mariappa who has been in prime form, was looking to get back into the thick of things. “I’ve felt as fit as ever, probably fitter because I’ve been working really hard. I’ve been following my training programme and I’ve not felt out of breath or ill, or anything,” signed off the 33-year-old.

Watford are set to return to training this week as the Premier League looks to finish the league after it got suspended since mid-March.

(With inputs from agencies)

Story first published: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 20:53 [IST]
