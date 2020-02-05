Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rooney set for Manchester United reunion after Derby County seal FA Cup fifth-round place

By Patric Ridge
Rooney

Derby, February 5: Wayne Rooney is poised to face his former club Manchester United after helping Derby County to a 4-2 victory over Northampton Town in their FA Cup fourth-round replay.

The winners of Tuesday's match at Pride Park secured a home tie against United in the fifth round, with the matches to take place in midweek between March 3 and 5, with no replays.

A reunion between Rooney and the team with whom he became a superstar will now go ahead, with the 34-year-old former England frontman netting a 77th-minute penalty in the win over League Two side Northampton.

After joining United from Everton in 2004, Rooney went on to become the club's record goalscorer, netting 253 times in 559 appearances.

Rooney left Old Trafford in 2017, returning to Everton, where he spent one season before moving to MLS side DC United.

Derby confirmed Rooney's signing last year, with the former England captain officially joining in January. He has scored three goals from eight appearances for the Rams in all competitions.

More FA CUP News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 4:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 5, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue