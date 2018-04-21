West Brom star Nacer Chadli could be available for a bargain at the end of the season

Bengaluru, April 21: Belgian midfielder Nacer Chadli will be available for a cut-price of just £17million as West Brom face relegation to the Championship. The winger, 28, was signed from Tottenham in August 2016 for a club-record £13million and impressed last season with five goals and five assists.
Football fixtures | Recent results | PL table
But a relegation release clause means the Belgian will be available to interested parties for a relatively low fee in today's market, according to reports in England.
It means Chadli is the third of West Brom's under-performing squad to be available cheap this summer if and when their fate is confirmed.
Jonny Evans, a £30m target for Manchester City and Arsenal last summer, will be available for just £3m and Jose Salomon Rondon could be snapped up for £16.5m.
Chadli was a reported target for Swansea last summer, with the Welsh club prepared to fork out £25m for his services. But a niggling back problem followed by a thigh strain has limited his Premier League appearances to just three this season, netting one goal.
Chadli should not find it hard to find suitors for himself at the end of the season. £17million is not much of a fee nowadays plus he is an experienced midfielder whom any of the midtable clubs would want in their team. The Belgian is also a versatile player who can feature on either flank, as a number ten or even as a central midfielder. He has struggled this season with injuries and his form has been poor apart from that but still he has done enough in his career to stay in the top tier with another club.
Aged 28 now, Chadli still has some four to five years left in him at top level.
West Brom host Liverpool in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off at 12:30pm and know defeat will all but secure their relegation. They have been given a glimmer of hope following last weekend's shock win at Old Trafford.
But with the club nine points adrift of 17th-placed Swansea, it looks all but certain that Championship football awaits Baggies fans next year. It will need some miracle from the Baggies to survive at the end of the season but in Football, you can hardly underestimate anyone.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.