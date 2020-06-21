Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

West Ham 0-2 Wolves: Jimenez and Neto strike late to shatter Hammers

By Rob Lancaster
Raul Jimenez_cropped

London, June 20: Wolves boosted their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League with a 2-0 win over struggling West Ham on Saturday.

Premier League Results | Premier League Points Table

A tepid Premier League encounter came to life in the final 17 minutes as the visitors scored twice to secure a fourth successive victory over the Hammers since they returned to the top tier.

Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 Arsenal: Maupay and Dunk stun Gunners after Pepe wonder strike

Adama Traore was heavily involved in both goals after coming on as a substitute, including providing a teasing cross from Wolves' right that Raul Jimenez gratefully nodded in at the back post.

1
1060001

The Mexican striker's 73rd-minute header improved his tally in the Premier League this season to 14, with six of those goals having been set up by Traore.

Pedro Neto wrapped up the three points in stunning fashion, meeting Matt Doherty's looping cross with a fierce left-footed volley that flashed beyond Lukasz Fabianski.

Wolves move up to sixth in the table with the victory, level on points with Manchester United and just two behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who travel to Aston Villa on Sunday. West Ham, meanwhile, came into the game in 17th place and have the look of a team facing real trouble.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: GTF 1 - 1 EIB
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, June 21, 2020, 0:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 21, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue