Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where to Watch AUS vs SA 1st ODI in India, UK, Pakistan and other Countries?

Asia Cup 2025 India Squad Announcement Live Streaming: When and How to Watch Team Selection? Who will be present?

Football West Ham Reaffirms Support For Manager Graham Potter Despite Poor Start To Season Karren Brady, West Ham's vice-chair, expresses unwavering support for manager Graham Potter following a difficult start in the Premier League. Despite criticism and a low win rate, the club remains committed to its managerial strategy. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 4:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

West Ham United is committed to supporting their manager, Graham Potter, despite a challenging start to the Premier League season. The team suffered a 3-0 defeat against Sunderland, leaving them with only five wins in 19 matches under Potter's leadership. This has resulted in a drop in their win rate from 30% to 26% since he took over from Julen Lopetegui.

Avram Grant remains the only permanent West Ham manager with a lower success rate, achieving just seven victories in 37 games, equating to a 19% win ratio. The club's quiet transfer window and the departure of star player Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham have added to fans' frustrations. However, vice-chair Karren Brady emphasises that the club will not rush into another managerial change within such a short period.

Brady highlighted Potter's qualities, describing him as "a forward-thinking manager" who remains calm under pressure and is meticulous in his approach. She praised his modern mindset and ability to manage players effectively. "He has a modern mindset, and all of those things mean it does take some time to put a team together, to get the team playing the way that you want," she stated.

Despite the current challenges, West Ham is known for its patience with managers. Brady reiterated this by saying, "West Ham is not a club that panics about its managers. We tend to stick with them, tend to support people, stick with them and see it through." This approach reflects the club's long-term vision and commitment to stability.

The Hammers face another test as they prepare to host Chelsea on Friday. Historically, West Ham has struggled in opening matches of Premier League seasons more than any other team, losing their first game 16 times. This upcoming match against Potter's former club adds an extra layer of intrigue and challenge for both the manager and his squad.

As West Ham navigates these early-season hurdles, the focus remains on building cohesion within the team under Potter's guidance. The club aims to improve its performance while maintaining faith in their manager's long-term vision and strategies.