Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

West Ham United target Tottenham star Wanyama

By
Victor Wanyama (left) linked with Spurs exit
Victor Wanyama (left) linked with Spurs exit

Bengaluru, October 31: West Ham United are plotting a January move for Tottenham Hotspur midfield dynamo Victor Wanyama, according to reports in England.

The Hammers are keen to bolster their midfield options and have identified the Kenyan international as a viable option as per reports.

The 27-year-old moved to North London from Southampton two years ago for a bargain £11million. He enjoyed a strong first season under Mauricio Pochettino, making 47 appearances.

But a serious knee injury interrupted his run last term and the big midfielder has struggled to regain his place in the starting line-up ahead of Eric Dier, Mousa Dembele and Harry Winks after his return to fitness.

Wanyama has featured five times for Spurs this season and one of his two starts was against Barcelona at Wembley in the Champions League defeat earlier this month.

The Kenyan captain has fallen out of favour with Spurs manager Pochettino after trouble with injuries, and is yet to start a Premier League game.

The Hammers have deployed central defender Declan Rice in central midfield this season, but want to add an experienced midfield enforcer to help push their climb up the table.

Meanwhile, the Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini has a fight on to keep hold of Issa Diop, whose impressive start to life in the Premier League has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The moneybags French outfit are prepared to offer £50m for the centre-back who moved to the London Stadium for £22m from Toulouse in June.

Pellegrini’s side are back in action after Saturday's draw at Leicester against Spurs in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (October 31) night.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND vs WI: 5th ODI: Preview, timings etc
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 11:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 31, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue