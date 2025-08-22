Sports Bulletin For August 22: From BCCI's Search For Selectors To Women's World Cup Getting Navi Mumbai As Venue

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Streaming: West Ham will face Chelsea in a crucial Premier League London derby at the London Stadium on Friday, August 22, 2025.

Both teams are desperate for their first win of the 2025/26 season after disappointing opening results-West Ham's 3-0 loss at Sunderland and Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. This match is a chance to gain early momentum.

West Ham

Graham Potter's side struggled defensively and lacked midfield cohesion against Sunderland, with goalkeeper Mads Hermansen drawing criticism. Facing his former club Chelsea, against whom he's winless in seven managerial encounters, Potter may tweak his lineup. Jarrod Bowen, with three goals in his last four derbies, and Lucas Paquetá are key threats. West Ham's poor home form (one win in their last eight Premier League home games) and nine-game streak without a clean sheet against Chelsea are concerns. Crysencio Summerville (thigh) is out, and George Earthy is doubtful.

Chelsea

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea, buoyed by a UEFA Europa Conference League title and a 3-0 Club World Cup win over PSG, aim to convert pre-season form into league success. Their draw against Palace exposed attacking bluntness (19 shots, 1.61 xG). Chelsea, favored by Opta's supercomputer (54.6% win chance), have 32 Premier League wins over West Ham but only two in their last eight visits to the London Stadium. Romeo Lavia, Benoît Badiashile, and Levi Colwill (ACL) are injured, while Nicolas Jackson and others are excluded due to potential transfers.

West Ham vs Chelsea Starting XI

West Ham: Hermansen; Todibo, Kilman, Aguerd; Wan-Bissaka, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Diouf, Paqueta; Bowen, Fullkrug

Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Caicedo; Pedro Neto, Palmer, Joao Pedro; Delap

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online?

Country TV Channel Live Streaming Kick-off Time India Star Sports Network JioHotstar (via OTTplay Premium) Saturday, August 23, 2025, 12:30 a.m. IST United Kingdom Sky Sports Sky Sports platforms Friday, August 22, 2025, 8:00 p.m. BST United States USA Network, NBC Sports Fubo, NBC Sports platforms Friday, August 22, 2025, 3:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. CT / 1:00 p.m. MT / 12:00 p.m. PT Australia Stan Sport Stan Sport Saturday, August 23, 2025, 5:00 a.m. AEST Mexico - Paramount+ or ESPN (check local listings) Friday, August 15, 2025, 2:00 p.m. CDT Spain - DAZN or Movistar+ (check local listings) Friday, August 22, 2025, 9:00 p.m. CEST Brazil - ESPN Brazil or Star+ (check local listings) Friday, August 22, 2025, 4:00 p.m. BRT Argentina - ESPN or Star+ (check local listings) Friday, August 22, 2025, 4:00 p.m. ART