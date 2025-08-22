West Ham vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online?

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Streaming: West Ham will face Chelsea in a crucial Premier League London derby at the London Stadium on Friday, August 22, 2025.
Both teams are desperate for their first win of the 2025/26 season after disappointing opening results-West Ham's 3-0 loss at Sunderland and Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. This match is a chance to gain early momentum.
Graham Potter's side struggled defensively and lacked midfield cohesion against Sunderland, with goalkeeper Mads Hermansen drawing criticism. Facing his former club Chelsea, against whom he's winless in seven managerial encounters, Potter may tweak his lineup. Jarrod Bowen, with three goals in his last four derbies, and Lucas Paquetá are key threats. West Ham's poor home form (one win in their last eight Premier League home games) and nine-game streak without a clean sheet against Chelsea are concerns. Crysencio Summerville (thigh) is out, and George Earthy is doubtful.
Enzo Maresca's Chelsea, buoyed by a UEFA Europa Conference League title and a 3-0 Club World Cup win over PSG, aim to convert pre-season form into league success. Their draw against Palace exposed attacking bluntness (19 shots, 1.61 xG). Chelsea, favored by Opta's supercomputer (54.6% win chance), have 32 Premier League wins over West Ham but only two in their last eight visits to the London Stadium. Romeo Lavia, Benoît Badiashile, and Levi Colwill (ACL) are injured, while Nicolas Jackson and others are excluded due to potential transfers.
West Ham: Hermansen; Todibo, Kilman, Aguerd; Wan-Bissaka, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Diouf, Paqueta; Bowen, Fullkrug
Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Caicedo; Pedro Neto, Palmer, Joao Pedro; Delap
|Country
|TV Channel
|Live Streaming
|Kick-off Time
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar (via OTTplay Premium)
|Saturday, August 23, 2025, 12:30 a.m. IST
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Sky Sports platforms
|Friday, August 22, 2025, 8:00 p.m. BST
|United States
|USA Network, NBC Sports
|Fubo, NBC Sports platforms
|Friday, August 22, 2025, 3:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. CT / 1:00 p.m. MT / 12:00 p.m. PT
|Australia
|Stan Sport
|Stan Sport
|Saturday, August 23, 2025, 5:00 a.m. AEST
|Mexico
|-
|Paramount+ or ESPN (check local listings)
|Friday, August 15, 2025, 2:00 p.m. CDT
|Spain
|-
|DAZN or Movistar+ (check local listings)
|Friday, August 22, 2025, 9:00 p.m. CEST
|Brazil
|-
|ESPN Brazil or Star+ (check local listings)
|Friday, August 22, 2025, 4:00 p.m. BRT
|Argentina
|-
|ESPN or Star+ (check local listings)
|Friday, August 22, 2025, 4:00 p.m. ART