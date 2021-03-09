West Ham want Bundesliga striker, a good deal?

Kolkata, March 9: West Ham United have been the surprise package of Premier League this season.
After years of lower mid-table finishes and relegation scrap, the Hammers have given their fans much to rejoice and manager David Moyes deserves all credit for completely transforming last season's relegation battlers into top six hopefuls.
At the moment, the East London club sits fifth in the Premier League table with 48 points.
Despite the fact that the Hammers have been a team to have impressed this season, they could have been in a much better position if they had a prolific goalscorer in their ranks.
Michail Antonio, who is a winger by trait, has led the line for much of the season, netting seven goals in the process and the Hammers have missed him whenever he has been absent due to injuries.
Meanwhile, their midfield dynamo Tomas Soucek is their top scorer in all competitions with a tally of eight goals to his name.
In these circumstances, it can be presumed that Moyes' primary target for the summer would be a top class centre-forward and rumours says that Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic is on their radar.
The 23-year-old has become a striker very much in demand following his exploits in the German top flight so far this season for Pellegrino Matarazzo's side where he has scored 12 goals and assisted in four.
Blessed with a frame of 6 feet 7 inches, Kalajdzic is excellent on the ball and solid technically as well and that is evident from the fact that he can play as a number ten and he would be a good addition to Moyes's squad.