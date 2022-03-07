West Ham want Lille star, a good deal?

Bengaluru, March 7: As per reports in England, West Ham United have registered their interest in Lille midfield sensation Amadou Onana. The Ligue 1 champions are said to be looking for around £20 million-plus for their priced asset having only signed him last summer from German side Hamburger SV.
West Ham boss David Moyes reportedly watched the 20-year-old in action in last month’s Champions League clash at Chelsea. Even though Jocelyn Gourvennec's side lost the game 2-0, the Belgian wonderkid did catch the eye and the Hammers are now said to be preparing an offer.
Onana was signed by the Ligue 1 champions last summer from Hamburger SV and he has already started catching the eye with his display in the middle of the park. He has made a total of 30 appearances for Lille this season across all competitions having scored twice and provided one assist.
The 20-year-old spent his youth career in his native Belgium and then Germany. The midfielder made his professional debut for Hamburger SV in September 2020 and he went on to make 26 appearances for Die Rothosen before making his move to Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Onana is still at pretty much the development phase of his career and can be molded into a world-beater if given the right guidance. The youngster is blessed with a massive frame of 6 feet 6 inches which makes him an unique player. The fact that he is gifted technically despite his height is something worth noticing.
So far in his career, the youngster has mostly played as number eight, as a number six and even as a central defender. He has a solid range of passing and is also a brilliant dribbler. The Belgian also has a knack of coming up with killer through balls. David Moyes has done an incredible job at West Ham by turning Declan Rice into a truly world-class midfielder and can possibly repeat the trick with Onana.
Already capped six times for Belgium U21 side, the youngster is not far from the reckoning for a senior callup by Roberto Martinez and that will take his value to a much higher level. West Ham desperately need reinforcements in the middle of the park and a £20 million investment of Onana should prove to be a solid one.