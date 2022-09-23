What is Arsenal planning for Marquinhos next?

Kolkata, September 23: Former Sao Paulo attacker Marquinhos was Arsenal's first summer signing, joining the club for just £3million.
The 19-year-old arrived at Emirates as one for the future and nobody really expected him to get an opportunity with the first team this season.
However,
to
everyone's
surprise,
the
youngster
now
has
been
fast-tracked
into
the
first
team.
He
even
got
a
big
breakthrough
in
the
Europa
League
and
to
say
it
went
well
is
an
understatement.
He was handed his Arsenal debut against FC Zurich in the Europa League earlier this month where he scored a goal and picked up an assist in what was a truly sensational introduction.
However,
despite
such
a
display,
it
is
understood
that
the
club
are
thinking
about
sending
him
out
of
the
side
for
his
betterment.
The
Brazil
international
can
only
be
a
part
of
the
first-team
squad
being
a
sporadic
presence
and
until
there's
any
massive
injury
concern,
he
is
unlikely
to
get
a
good
shot
at
first-team
football.
The Gunners board apparently believe that it could stall his progress hence are looking for clubs to send him on loan. Arsenal apparently planned to loan him out as soon as he joined the club but changed their mind as they were impressed with his performances in training.
But
looking
at
the
well-stacked
attacking
options
and
the
club
looking
to
add
a
new
attacker
in
January,
they
are
expected
to
change
their
stance
again.
Should Arsenal send him on loan?
Considering his young age and a big jump to English football, his lack of game time is legible. However, if he wants to develop and gain experience then he will need to be playing more regularly. He will benefit from spending the second half of the campaign playing regularly at a club that plays a similar style of football as Arsenal. However, if he continues to impress in training, the Spanish manager may well decide to keep hold of him until the end of the season.