When will all Manchester United players return from the World Cup?

As the World cup madness is over the focus once again shifts toward club football. This was the first time in history that a World Cup campaign occurred midway into the season.
As
a
result,
games
will
now
come
fast
and
thick
in
most
of
the
European
leagues
for
completion.
English football will return sooner than ever with League Cup action starting from 21st December. Manchester United will return to action on 22nd December when they will face Burnley at Old Trafford before returning to the Premier League with a home game against Nottingham Forest on December 27.
However, the Dutch manager may not have the opportunity to select all of the players who participated in the tournament. United had an impressive 13 players competing in the tournament. Out of them, 11 are expected to join the roster this week.
Christian Eriksen and Facundo Pellistri have already returned to the Carrington training complex last week after Denmark and Uruguay's exit from the group stage. Eriksen played in all three games however did not add much to his side. The same can be said for Pellistri as well.
Tyrell Malacia has also joined the side after crashing out of the competition. He is the only United player not to play a single minute in the tournament. However, this will be a good thing for United as he should be returning to Carrington feeling fresh.
Portugal
pair
Diogo
Dalot
and
Bruno
Fernandes
are
likely
to
join
the
side
Monday.
Both
of
the
have
had
a
great
tournament.
Bruno
was
one
of
the
most
influential
players
for
the
Selecao
and
managed
two
goals
and
three
assists
in
this
tournament.
Dalot
was
also
involved
in
the
tournament
from
the
South
Korea
game
ahead
of
Cancelo
and
was
a
livewire
in
three
games
recording
one
assist
in
the
process.
Dalot,
however,
will
return
to
Carrington
with
an
injury
and
it
remains
to
be
seen
when
he
makes
the
recovery.
Brazil trio will also return early next week. Casemiro had a terrific tournament before crashing out against Crotai in Quarters. He scored in the important game against Switzerland being one of the pillars of the Brazil side throughout the season. Antony mostly appeared as a substitute for Raphinha in the first team while Fred managed two starts in the competition and two sub appearances.