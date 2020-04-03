Which of the Premier League trio should Real Madrid outcast opt for?

Kolkata, April 3: If reports in England are to be believed, Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez has been offered an escape route from his misery at the Spanish capital club by as many as three Premier League clubs.
The Colombian superstar has been linked with a move to the Premier League with clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea all interested in him at some point of time.
However, it seems now that those three clubs have dropped their interest in the 28-year-old. But he could still be Premier League bound with Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton involved in a three-way battle for his services in the summer.
Things have not gone Rodriguez's way in the last few seasons at all. He was at the top of the world when Real Madrid paid a fortune for his services following his stellar individual World Cup campaign in 2014. His maiden season at Santiago Bernabeu was a good one but since then, nothing has seemed to work in his favour. The Colombian also could not impress during a two-year loan deal at Bayern Munich and seal a permanent move to the Allianz Arena. Now, he is once again back at Real Madrid and pretty much out of favour.
For the sake of his career, Rodriguez's next move has to be a successful one or else it could mean the end of his European career. And therefore, he has to make the right decision regarding his future. The safest option for him would be to join Everton who are now managed by Carlo Ancelotti. It is very important for a player, especially when he is struggling, to have a manager who trusts him and believes in him. In Zidane, Rodriguez could never find those, but under Ancelotti, he could very well redeem his career.