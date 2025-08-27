Keegan Bradley Decides Not To Compete In Ryder Cup, Selects Rookies Young And Griffin For US Team

Football Who can Real Madrid face in Champions League Group Stages? Potential Opponents Revealed By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 21:35 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Real Madrid, the perennial giants of European football, enter the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase as Pot 1 seeds, thanks to their storied coefficient.

Despite a quarter-final exit to Arsenal last season, optimism surrounds the club with Xabi Alonso's arrival as manager. The August 28 draw in Monaco will decide their eight opponents-two from each pot, with home and away fixtures under UEFA's revamped format.

Spanish rules prevent early clashes with Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Villarreal, or Athletic Club, yet guarantee encounters with two English Premier League sides due to England's six representatives. This ensures a compelling challenge for Los Blancos, who must balance domestic dominance with their hunger for continental redemption.

Who can Real Madrid face from Pot 1?

Pot 1 itself is a gauntlet. Aside from Real Madrid, it includes Paris Saint-Germain (title holders), Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Borussia Dortmund. Each opponent offers a marquee clash. PSG, who humbled Madrid at last year's Club World Cup, represent a modern rivalry. Liverpool's star-studded squad and their recent elimination of Alonso's former teams add intrigue. Arsenal, fresh from knocking Madrid out with Declan Rice's iconic free-kick, are looming as a psychological and tactical test. Bayern and Dortmund evoke Bundesliga familiarity for Alonso, yet Inter Milan's tactical discipline under Simone Inzaghi remains a different kind of challenge.

Real Madrid can face Arsenal

From Pot 2, Madrid face emerging dangers. Arsenal, rising under Mikel Arteta, remain the most formidable foe, while Bayer Leverkusen-Alonso's former club-still boast dynamism despite his departure. Atalanta's counter-attacking threat, Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League intensity following Europa League success, and Juventus' revival under Antonio Conte all represent stern challenges.

Eintracht Frankfurt, ever spirited on the continental stage, cannot be dismissed. With the English exemption not applying here, Arsenal or Spurs could join Madrid's group, fueling high-stakes matchups early in the campaign.

Pot 3 delivers a blend of experience and unpredictability. Napoli, under Conte's defensive masterclass, promise resilience, while PSV Eindhoven and Ajax bring Dutch flair and history. Sporting CP, while Marseille and Monaco extend Ligue 1 rivalries into Europe. Olympiacos and Slavia Prague add tactical grit from Greece and the Czech Republic respectively.

Pot 4, meanwhile, offers both potential relief and hidden traps. Newcastle United, energized by Saudi investment and Eddie Howe's tactical acumen, pose a serious threat. Galatasaray's intimidating Istanbul atmosphere could prove similarly tricky. Union Saint-Gilloise add Belgian efficiency, while debutants like Pafos FC or Kairat Almaty bring unpredictability.