Why Aaron Ramsey wanted to leave Arsenal for Juventus, reveals Liverpool legend

Bengaluru, Feb 17: Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey just this week confirmed his move to Juventus in the Summer as a free agent and the move will reportedly earn him a staggering £400,000 a week wage, highest among any Britishers playing outside England.
Ramsey's contract stand-off with Arsenal had been the talk of the town for many days. Gunners boss Unai Emery was believed to be behind Arsenal’s decision to revoke their contract offer to Ramsey.
The London based side were said to be have offered a deal of £200,000 a week to the player – making him their second top earner behind Mesut Ozil but reportedly Emery later withdrew it to better use the money at the club.
However, now following the recent announcement of him signing a four year deal with the Turin based side for double the amount offered by Arsenal, many fans instead have started pointing finger at the Wales international.
However, denying such allegations former Liverpool and Wales legend Ian Rush now has suggested that the 28-year-old's decision was not at all based on the money.
The Kop legend, who also made a move to Turin when he left Liverpool in 1986, before returning to Anfield after two seasons has revealed that he personally talked with Ramsey and reckons the midfielder chose to move to Italy because of Juventus's prestigious track record of winning trophies which he lacked at Arsenal.
Aaron Ramsey gets Ian Rush's backing 💪 pic.twitter.com/IxFuDA1xvV— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) February 7, 2019
"He's a fantastic player, a very reserved person, a man of the family," Rush told Corriere di Torino.
"Juventus care a lot about how their players act off the pitch and he's a genuine person, the right man for the Bianconeri.
"Why Juve? I spoke to him a couple weeks ago, he's always been convinced of this choice because he wants to win trophies and Juve has always been the first choice for this.
"He believes that they have more chances to win than other teams."
Ramsey joined Arsenal in 2011 and had been a regular under former manager Arsene Wenger. However, under Emery, he has primarily been used in the cup games and as an efficacious option from the bench. He has played 30 matches so far this season in all competition, scoring thrice assisting seven times.