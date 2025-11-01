PAK vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football Why are Man United, Arsenal and other Premier League Players wearing Red Flower on Shirt? Reason Explained By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 20:38 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Arsenal are away at Burnley, while Manchester United are up against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Arsenal are looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table, while the Red Devils will be hoping to continue their revival in the league.

There are many other matches which continue to be played simultaneously on Saturday (November 1). As the players are out at the stadium, there is a new addition to their shirt, a Red Flower.

Why do Players wear the Red Flower?

The red flower seen on Premier League players' shirts is the remembrance poppy. This poppy is worn annually in November leading up to Remembrance Day on November 11, to honour and remember soldiers who died in wars, particularly those from World War I.

The symbol of the red poppy on shirts represents tribute and commemoration of fallen military personnel. Premier League teams have been including poppies on their shirts since 2012, often in the form of a stitched or heat-applied patch. The flower symbolizes the battlefields of Northern Europe where red poppies grew in abundance after the war.

In addition to players, managers and presenters also wear this poppy pin during the November period as a sign of remembrance.

The special remembrance shirts are sometimes auctioned to raise funds for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal, which supports veterans and the armed forces. Some clubs, like Chelsea, even wear special pre-match tops featuring a large poppy design for Remembrance-related matches. While the poppy is widely respected and worn, some players choose not to wear it due to personal or political beliefs related to the symbol's historic context.

This tradition is consistent every November and is a prominent fixture on Premier League kits around that time of year. And the teams that are playing away today, will conduct the same when they play at home in the subsequent weeks.