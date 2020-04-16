Why Hakim Ziyech's arrival at Chelsea is a boon and bane at the same time

Kolkata, April 16: Despite the transfer ban imposed upon them by FIFA lifted ahead of the January window, Chelsea still failed to bring any new faces to Stamford Bridge which left the fans as well the manager Frank Lampard frustrated.
However, after the window closed, the club made up for it to some extent with an impressive deal worth around €40 million that would see talented Morocco international winger Hakim Ziyech move to the west London club in the summer.
Ziyech's arrival in the summer would definitely be a major boost for the Blues considering the talent the 27-year-old has.
The Morocco international has spent his entire career in the Netherlands and his move to the bigger stage was long due. With the amount of flair he possesses and the creativity he is capable of offering, the fleet-footed versatile winger can prove to be the ideal replacement of Eden Hazard who left the Blues for a move to Real Madrid last summer.
Ziyech has attempted 4.2 shots every game while making 3.7 key passes every 90 minutes. He is also a natural dribbler which is evident from his 2.7 dribbles every game. He betters every attacking midfielder of Chelsea in all these departments and is even superior to the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Riyad Mahrez and Christian Eriksen in terms of his individual statistics.
Ziyech's arrival will certainly strengthen Chelsea to a great extent but it also poses a number of questions. Chelsea now have as many as six players capable of playing in the attacking midfield and wide roles. And, if Willian and Pedro or either of them signs a contract extension, Lampard will have a problem of plenty.